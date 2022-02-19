PlayStation Plus Subscribers May Soon Get One of These Three Games for Free

March’s “free” PlayStation Plus games are set to release on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. Right now, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 don’t know what free games they are getting courtesy of the subscription service next month. This may change this coming week, but until then, all PlayStation Plus subscribers have is speculation. That said, at least one of next month’s free games may be hiding in plain sight. There are three games releasing on March 1, 2022, which has led to speculation that one of these three games is going to be offered for free through the subscription service. Why do PS Plus subscribers think this? Because the subscription service has a history of doing this.

The first of three candidates is Shadow Warrior 3, which may be the least likely candidate given that it’s the biggest of all three releases, and thus going to be the most expensive to lock up for PS Plus subscribers. The third Shadow Warrior game, and a sequel to 2016’s Shadow Warrior 3, it’s being developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.”

The second candidate is FAR: Changing Tides, a sequel to 2017’s critically-acclaimed FAR: Lone Sails from developer Okomotive. Unlike Shadow Warrior 3, it likely wouldn’t cost PlayStation an arm and a leg to lock this sequel down.

“An atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the emotional journey of a boy and his ship as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home,” reads a blurb about the game. “Sail stormy waters, dive unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a beautifully realized, flooded world.”

The third and final option is ELEX 2, another sequel, this time to 2017’s Elex, which was developed by Piranha Bytes and published by THQ Nordic, both of which are back for the follow-up.

“In this sequel to the vintage open-world RPG ELEX, Jax must once again unite the free people of the Science-Fantasy world of Magalan against a new threat – the Skyands, who want to change the face of the planet forever,” reads an official elevator pitch of ELEX 2.

For now, take everything here for what it is, which is speculation. That said, it’s speculation that has been making the rounds. Last March, Maquette released on March 2, the day the month’s PS Plus games went live, and it ended up being amongst these games. Could we be in for a repeat with one of those three games above?