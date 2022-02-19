PlayStation Insider Shares God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Update

God of Warr: Ragnarok is scheduled to release this year via the PS4 and PS5, but there’s still no word when it will exactly hit the pair of PlayStation consoles. Unfortunately, there’s still no word of a precise release date, official or unofficial. That said, there’s a new update on the game and its release from a prominent industry insider and leaker, and it has good news, though nothing overly exiciting.

There’s growing speculation that the PlayStation exclusive is going to be delayed to 2023. In fact, there’s even been a dubious rumor or two that has suggested as much. It seems like there’s nothing to these rumors though, if you believe Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier at least. According to one of the industry’s most prolific insiders, the game isn’t going to be delayed to 2023.

Now, how much of this is speculation vs inside knowledge, we don’t know. There’s a chance it’s a mixture of both. Whatever the case, if there was concern amongst Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation that the game was going to be delayed, you’d assume Schreier would have at least caught a whiff of this.

God of War: Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and PS5. While the game’s predecessor recently came to PC, there’s no word of God of War: Raganrok coming to PC. However, considering it took the first game nearly four years to migrate to PC, this isn’t very surprising. In other words, don’t look into this silence too deeply if you’re on PC and hoping to play the game one day.

“From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018),” reads an official pitch of the game. “Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…”