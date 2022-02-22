PlayStation VR2 Headset Revealed

Sony has today continued to reveal more information about the upcoming successor to PlayStation VR, which will aptly be called PlayStation VR2. While Sony has divulged numerous pieces of info related to the hardware over the course of the past year, finally, we have today gotten our first look at what the PSVR2 headset will actually look like. And while the headset itself isn’t all that shocking to see at first glance, it’s definitely quite a bit different when compared to the first model.

Highlighted via the PlayStation Blog, Sony let loose a handful of images of PlayStation VR2 this morning that not only showed off the headset itself, but the finalized version of the Sense controllers. This time around, the headset and controllers come in a black and white color scheme, which makes the hardware match up nicely with the PlayStation 5’s own coloring. “The design of the PS VR2 headset was also inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products,” said PlayStation’s Hideaki Nishino about the look of the headset. “When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind so you’ll notice some similarities in the look and feel.”

While the general look of PlayStation VR2 is what most prospective owners of the headset will be focused on, Sony said that it also went to great lengths to ensure that the hardware is comfortable to wear. “For the PS VR2 headset, we took comfort a few steps further by adding new features such as a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view. We also created a slimmer design with a slight weight reduction – even with the new added features such as the new built-in motor for the headset feedback,” Nishino went on to say in the blog post. “It was quite a challenge to create a slimmer design with new features added to improve upon our first headset, but our design and engineering teams proved this could be possible when we saw the final design!”

Perhaps the only disappointing news related to PlayStation VR2 today is that Sony still hasn’t committed to a release window of any sort for the platform. Although these continued announcements from Sony’s behalf with PS VR2 would make it seem like a launch for 2022 is in the cards, time will only tell if this ends up actually coming to fruition.

What do you think about the look of PlayStation VR2 now that we’ve gotten a look at the headset? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.