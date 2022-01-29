PlayStation Plus Slammed by Subscribers as Sony Hits “New Low”

This week, Sony revealed February’s free PlayStation Plus games and it didn’t go down well. In short, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 aren’t impressed with the lineup of games. While some subscribers are excited to get their hands on the beloved Planet Coaster, the other two games, EA Sports UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, are undeniably underwhelming, especially the latter. And it’s the latter that has been taken to task by a subscriber over on Reddit.

For those that don’t know: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is a re-release of Borderlands 2 DLC. That’s right, one of February’s free PlayStation Plus games is DLC for a 10-year-old game, and many PS Plus subscribers aren’t happy about it.

“Borderlands: The Handsome Collection was a PlayStation Plus title in 2019,” reads the angry but popular post over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page. “Included in that was Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and all accompanying DLC for both titles. One of this month’s PlayStation Plus games is Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. It’s a re-release of one of four DLC campaigns for Borderlands 2. It solely exists as advertising for the forthcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Thought Godfall: Challenger Edition was insulting? This is like if Godfall was a 10-year-old game and we got Godfall: Challenger Edition after already receiving Godfall as a PlayStation Plus title three years prior.”

Usually, a fiery take like this is met with some pushback, but a majority of the replies are in agreement that Sony has perhaps gone a little too far with this very deficient lineup of games.

“This is outrageous. I have been putting up with a lot over the years. I can forgive crappy, cheap games, and I may even give them a try. But one thing I cannot stand is them giving us a game twice,” reads one of the more popular replies. “They were already getting sneaky by giving us games already in the PlayStation Plus collection, but this is definitely crossing the line.

Fortunately, for Sony, February’s free Xbox Live Gold games are even more insulting. That said, topping Games With Gold isn’t a very high bar these days.

