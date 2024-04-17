PlayStation Plus Is Losing 25 Games in May

PlayStation Plus subscribers are going to lose access to a bunch of games next month. According to the Last Chance to Play section, a stunning 25 games will be removed on May 21st. It's not unusual for games to get cycled in and out of subscription services, but the actual games that are leaving are pretty high quality, and that's bound to be disappointing. The Messenger and My Friend Pedro are two of the bigger games that will be saying goodbye, but it's notable that a large number of classic Final Fantasy games are also being removed.

The full list of games leaving PS Plus next month can be found below:

Absolver: Downfall

Abzu

Adr1ft

The Artful Escape

Ashen

ELEX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

How to Survive 2

I Am Dead

Jotun

Last Stop

The Messenger

Minite

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

My Friend Pedro

Observation

Sundered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

World of Final Fantasy

While these games are all leaving in the next few weeks, PS Plus subscribers have no shortage of options to fill the void. In fact, a new batch of games was recently revealed for PS Plus, and readers can learn about all of those options right here.

Goodbye to Final Fantasy

The Final Fantasy franchise has long had a close association with PlayStation, and that started with Final Fantasy VII. That game helped put the original PlayStation on the map, and has served as the basis for the current Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. For those that have somehow never tried the series, there's no better place to get started than Final Fantasy VII. Of course, Final Fantasy IX and X both have very passionate followings as well.

It's surprising to see so many of Square Enix's Final Fantasy games all leaving PS Plus at the same time, especially so shortly after the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Fortunately, these games will all remain on the PlayStation Store, so those that do want to play them will still be able to do so.

Why You Should Play The Messenger

Outside of the Final Fantasy games, The Messenger is one of the better games set to leave PS Plus. Released in 2018 by Sabotage Studio, the game features a mix of 8-bit and 16-bit styles, and gameplay inspired by titles like Ninja Gaiden. The game was a massive critical success, and developed a passionate following. While Sabotage Studio has yet to make a direct sequel to The Messenger, the team followed the game up with Sea of Stars in 2023. Sea of Stars happens to take place in the same world as The Messenger, so those that enjoyed the RPG might want to give the game a try before it leaves PS Plus.

