PlayStation Plus Users Apologize for Doubting New Free Game

PlayStation Plus users have apologized for doubting and sleeping on a game made recently free via PS Plus. Whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium, you most likely have a large library of "free" games to choose from playing. To this end, it's not always obvious what to prioritize and play, and with so many options, it's not always incentivized to play trial and error playing games and genres you don't normally play. To this end, some subscribers have learned that sometimes you just need to give games a shot.

Taking to Reddit, one PS Plus user made a post about PGA Tour 2K23, noting they had to apologize for doubting the game because after checking it out they have not been able to put it down. And this is one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page, suggesting many agree with the sentiment.

"Gotta say, I'm sorry I doubted all the people saying PGA was a fun game," reads the post. "I was of the ones that hated the fact that a GOLF game was added as a monthly game. As I see golf as one (if not the most) of the most boring sports around. I downloaded the game yesterday and haven't drop it. It's simple and fun."

As noted, many PS Plus users agree with the post. And many were also excited and surprised to find out that John Cena is in the game.

"Love a good golf game. I always have some type of golf game on my console. Always fun to pick up and play," reads one of these replies. "I was very excited getting to play PGA 2K23 when it came out. I played the Golf Club games and they were awesome. This game is really so much fun," reads another comment

If you're interested in checking out the game, you can read more about it below, and check out the official gameplay trailer for it as well.

"Welcome to PGA TOUR 2K23," reads an official blurb about the game. "Take your skills on the PGA TOUR and become the next FedExCup Champion as you compete against TOUR pros and establish new rivalries. For the first time, play as male and female pros including Tiger Woods, in online and local play. Also features licensed courses such as East Lake Golf Club, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, and more."

As always, feel free to weigh in on the discussion and let us know what you think. Do you agree with the PlayStation Plus users here? Are PlayStation fans sleeping on this game for not checking it out?