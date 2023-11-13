PS4 Exclusive Removed From PSN Today

A PS4 and PS Vita exclusive has been removed from PSN today, removing any option to buy the game digitally on the PlayStation Store. This means, the only way to buy the game will be via the purchase of a physical copy, however, finding a retail copy of the game could prove difficult as the game is not only older, but it never received a large retail run to begin with due to its more niche nature. Some major retailers may have copies of the game, but stock is likely to be limited. This now your only option to buy the game though. It's already been scrubbed from PSN as of this morning. Meanwhile, if you already own it, you can continue playing it as normal.

The game in question launched back on November 14, 2017 on the PS4 and PS Vita, the only platforms the game ever ended up coming to. More specifically, the game in question is NIS America's dungeon crawler Demon Gaze II, a sequel to 2013's Demon Gaze. Upon release, the game garnered a 73 on Metacritic, a similar score to its predecessor. How well it sold though, we don't know.

As for why the game -- which you can read more about below -- is being removed, we don't know, but its predecessor was removed from the PS Vita Store earlier this year. In fact, several NIS America games have been delisted the last few months. And to be fair to NIS America, they did relay that all of this will happen back on June 8.

"Magnastarhas spellbound the people of Asteriainto obeying him. As the Revolutionist Party attempts to overthrow him, it is up to you, the Demon Gazer, to wield the power of demons, liberate Asteria'scitizens, and shine the light of revolution," reads an official description of the game. As the Demon Gazer, turn foes to allies and power them up using the Trance Demon Mode, or fuse with them using the Demon's Cross! Whether you are a newcomer or a hardened DRPG veteran, utilize modes like Autopilot to customize your adventure! Power up your demons and develop relationships with your closest companions, even leading to dating events!"

