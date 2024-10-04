New PlayStation Plus Free Games Are the Best So Far This Year

The new free PlayStation Plus games are the best so far this year, if review scores are worth taking into consideration. There are a variety of issues with game reviews and sites, such as Metacritic, that aggregate them. However, they are one way to get a generally sense of a game's quality. And the latest free PS Plus games, on average, have reviewed better than previous PS Plus games so far this year.

For those out of the loop, the free PS Plus games in questions are the ones made available for the month of October, for all tiers of the subscription service. Whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, all three of the following games are free for October: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Dead Space, and WWE 2K24.

For the first time this year, the review scores of these games average out to a score above 80. By this measurement, October is the best month, by a pretty margin, so far this year, as far as PlayStation Plus is concerned.

For those curious, Dead Space has an 89 on Metacritic, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus an 80, and WWE 2K24 an 81. This is at least the scores of the PS5 versions of each game. For example, on other platforms some of these games actually have higher scores.

Again, review scores are not a perfect representation of a game's quality. In recent times, in fact, there has been a large gap between consumer and critic consensus. However, it is one of the better tools we have to get a consensus-driven data on a game's quality.

In the month of October, specifically, Dead Space is a great fit. Without getting into spoilers, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus ain't bad either. WWE 2K24 is the underwhelming option for the month, but for those interested in checking it out, it is apparently better than some recent entries.

H/T, Reddit.