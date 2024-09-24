PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2024 Announced

Sony has revealed the lineup of new games across PS5 and PS4 that will be available for "free" to all PlayStation Plus subscribers in October. For the most part, September 2024 has been a pretty strong month for PS Plus as it made Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24, and Little Nightmares 2 all available at no cost. Quidditch Champions, in particular, was a great addition to the platform as it was added as a day-one title on the same day as its worldwide release. Now, October's games have been divulged and they're perhaps even better than September.

Going live on October 1, the next round of PS Plus games will include WWE 2K24, EA's 2023 remake of Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus. Both WWE 2K24 and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be available for PS5 and PS4, while Dead Space will solely be available for PS5. Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus are perhaps the two most appropriate titles to hit PS Plus in October, though, as each has major horror elements.

If you'd like to learn more about all of these titles soon hitting PS Plus, you can check out trailers and descriptions for each below.

WWE 2K24

"WWE 2K24 boasts a star-studded roster featuring WWE Legends like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Undertaker, and Andre the Giant, alongside current WWE Superstars like 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns, whose larger-than-life entrances and signature moves are heightened by ultra-realistic graphics."

Dead Space

"Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity."

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

"Welcome to a terrifying world of poetry and romance! Write poems for your crush and erase any mistakes along the way to ensure your perfect ending. Now's your chance to discover why DDLC is one of the most beloved psychological horror games of the decade!

You play as the main character, who reluctantly joins the Literature Club in search of a romantic interest. With every poem you write and every choice you make, you'll charm your crush and begin to unfold the horrors of school romance. Do you have what it takes to crack the code of dating sims and get the perfect ending?"