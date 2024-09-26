One of the Best PlayStation Plus Free Games Ever Now Available

One of the best PlayStation Plus free games of all time is now available to subscribers on PS5, or at least some subscribers. Those subscribed to PS Plus Essential, the standard tier of the Sony subscription service, are set to miss out on this new free download as it is limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Meanwhile, how long it will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, remains to be seen.

The mystery game in question hails from the 2013, when it was released on the PS3 and the PS3 only. In 2013, gamers were treated to the likes of Grand Theft Auto V, BioShock Infinite, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Super Mario 3D World, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Rayman Legends, DOTA 2, Call of Duty: Ghosts, and The Last of Us. While GTA 5 wind up being the biggest of 2013's games, The Last of Us is considered the best 2013 game by many.

In 2022, a remake of the Naughty Dog classic, titled The Last of Us Part I, was released via the PS5. And it is this version of the game that has been added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of PlayStation.

As long as the game is free on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, subscribers on PS5 can play it as much as they want. That said, while the original is available on PS4, the remake is only on PS5 and PC, which means PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are set to miss out on this new free download for a game that normally costs a hefty $70.

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards, now rebuilt from the ground up for the PlayStation 5 console," reads an official description of the remake for those unfamiliar with it. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey."

