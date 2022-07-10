PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.

As a way of celebrating the recent start of Season 4 for Warzone and Vanguard, PS Plus made available a new "Combat Pack" that subscribers can download. This add-on for Warzone and Vanguard is entirely free to those subscribed to the Essential version of PS Plus and it notably contains a new Operator skin for Halima Zambardi. In addition, this pack also features some new blueprints, an emblem, a double-XP token, and a handful of other items that can be used in-game. You can download the Combat Pack for yourself on the PlayStation Store right here if you're interested.

In a general sense, it's not that surprising to see that Sony is once again releasing more items like this via PS Plus for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. In the past, PS Plus has also given subscribers a number of goodies tied to Call of Duty, so this is a collaboration that we're somewhat used to seeing between PlayStation and Activision. Still, the fact that these add-on packs for Warzone and Vanguard continue to release on PS Plus is something that might sway players to experience each game on PS5 and PS4 rather than on other platforms.

If you'd like to get a better idea of everything that is included in this free PS Plus Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, you can find the full list of redeemable items down below.

- Legendary Operator Skin for Halima Zambardi

- Legendary Shotgun Weapon Blueprint

- Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint

- Legendary Emblem

- Legendary Watch

- Epic Charm

- Epic Sticker

- Epic Calling Card

- Legendary 60-minute Double XP Token