PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.

In total, three new games are coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in July, which is the name of the new baseline tier of Sony's service. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is likely the most notable game of the bunch and will be available to snag natively for both PS5 and PS4. The co-op multiplayer shooter Arcadegeddon will then also be playable on these same platforms. Finally, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan rounds out this lineup and will be available via PS4. As a whole, this is a pretty good group of titles with each game providing a completely different experience compared to the other.

If you'd like to learn more about each of the new PS Plus titles for July 2022, you can check out some trailers and descriptions for them all below.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

"It's About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality."

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

"The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games featuring a multiplayer mode. In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate."

Arcadegeddon

"This ever-evolving multiplayer shooter allows you and up to three friends to explore multiple biomes, mini games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemy types and bosses. Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer experience that provides a mix of PVE and PVP experiences that allows for all different speeds of play. As you continue to play you can take on additional challenges from the local 'gangs'' that hangout in Gilly's Arcade."