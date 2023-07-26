PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the next round of free PS5 and PS4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2023. Throughout the month of July, PS Plus subscribers were treated to a strong rotation of free titles which included the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling: Extinction is Forever. Now, it's known what this slate will be replaced by, and in all likelihood, it's a group of games that may prove to be a bit divisive.

Starting next week on Tuesday, August 1, and lasting until September 4, PlayStation Plus will be adding PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death's Door to August's lineup of Essential titles. All of these games in question will be available natively for both PS5 and PS4 except in the case of Dreams, which is a bit peculiar since it's a first-party title from Sony. Speaking of Dreams, its addition to PS Plus also happens to come at a bit of an odd time as developer Media Molecule will be ending its support for the game at the start of September.

The silver lining with this month's PS Plus lineup is Death's Door, which is a phenomenal indie title from Devolver Digital. Released back in 2021, Death's Door was met with widespread acclaim from both fans and critics upon its arrival. As such, if there is any one game that you should check out on PlayStation Plus this coming month, for my money, Death's Door should not be passed up.

To learn more about all of these forthcoming arrivals on PS Plus, you can find descriptions and trailers for each below.

PGA Tour 2K23

"Welcome to PGA Tour 2K23! Take your skills on the PGA Tour and become the next FedExCup Champion as you compete against TOUR pros and establish new rivalries. For the first time, play as male and female pros including Tiger Woods, in online and local play. Also features licensed courses such as East Lake Golf Club, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, and more."

Dreams

"Play thousands of games created by players across the world, including arcade games, RPGs, horror and comedy games – even some genres that may not have existed before Dreams. With new games and experiences being published every day, there is always something to play, discover and enjoy. Want to learn to make your own games? Dreams also gives you the tools and tutorials to create games, memes, music, art and more, that can be shared with and played by a global community."

Death's Door

"Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it's honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power."