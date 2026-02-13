PlayStation Plus Is Adding 10 More Games in February 2026

The next wave of games coming to the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February 2026 has been revealed. Surprisingly, PlayStation skipped its usual announcement time for its upcoming games joining PS Plus, which left some wondering when this news of new titles hitting the service would come about. As expected, though, PlayStation was simply saving the reveal for today’s State of Play, where we have now been given a full glimpse of what’s on tap.

Set to go live next week on February 17th, the PS Plus Game Catalog (which is available only to Extra and Premium subscribers) will be bringing 10 games in total. This group is notably headlined by that of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is one of the biggest PS5 exclusives of the generation so far. Spider-Man 2 will be joined by other notable titles like Neva and Monster Hunter Stories. As for the new PS Plus Classic of the month, Premium members will be able to check out Disney’s video game adaptation of Wall-E.

Here’s the full lineup of games joining PS Plus in the coming days alongside the platforms they’ll be playable on:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Neva (PS5, PS4)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5)

Season: A Letter to the Future (PS5, PS4)

Monster Hunter Stories (PS4)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Ps4)

Venba (PS5)

Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Rugby 25 (PS5, PS4)

Disney Pixar Wall-E (PS5, PS4)

This Is a Top-Heavy Lineup for PS Plus

This new slate of games joining PS Plus is a pretty strong one, but it’s definitely top-heavy. While many have certainly played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at this point in time, its addition to PS Plus still can’t be overlooked, as it immediately becomes one of the biggest AAA games on the service. Other games, like the pair of Monster Hunter Stories titles, are also quite good and have been added right before the release of Monster Hunter Stories 3 later this year.

Outside of these Game Catalog titles for PS Plus, the monthly free games for subscribers are still available as well. February’s lineup happens to feature four games instead of the usual three and includes Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. All of these titles will be up for grabs until March 2nd, at which point they’ll be replaced by the next lineup of PS Plus freebies that are currently unknown.

