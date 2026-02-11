PlayStation Skips New PS Plus Games Reveal (And Here’s Why)

The new games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium next week are being announced later than normal. Like clockwork, Sony tends to reveal its monthly additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog around midday on the second Wednesday of each month. Given that today is the second Wednesday of February, it seemed likely that we would learn more about this incoming wave of games on PS Plus. Sadly, Sony’s typical announcement timing came and went, but there seems to be a good reason why.

In case you happened to miss it entirely, PlayStation is holding its first State of Play broadcast of 2026 tomorrow on February 12th. This presentation is going to be the longest State of Play in history and will clock in at over an hour in length. And while PlayStation hasn’t yet provided details on what will be featured in this State of Play, there’s a near-guarantee that this is where we’ll finally learn about the incoming PS Plus games.

PlayStation has used State of Play events in the past to announce new additions to PS Plus, but it typically doesn’t share full lineups at the event. Instead, it will unveil titles that will come to PS Plus at some point in the months ahead. This could still very well happen tomorrow, but we’ll likely get a look at February’s full wave of Game Catalog arrivals, too.

Based on recent reports, we do happen to know three games that should be joining PlayStation Plus next week. The first, and easily the biggest of the bunch, is that of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The acclaimed Spider-Man sequel launched in 2023 and has been one of the biggest PS5 exclusives of the generation so far. It will reportedly be joined on the PS Plus Game Catalog by Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Neva.

As for when this new slate of PS Plus games will become available, they’ll all go live next week on Tuesday, February 17th. On the same day, PlayStation will also be removing eight other games from PS Plus that happen to include Rez Infinite, Cult of the Lamb, Saga Frontier: Remastered, and WWE 2K25. If you’d like to check out any of these games before they exit the service, you now have less than a week to do so.

