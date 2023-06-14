PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for June 2023 Revealed

Sony has today announced the lineup of "some" games that will soon be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for the month of June 2023. Just last week, Sony pushed live the latest lineup of PS Plus Essential titles for the month which happens to include NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi. Now, the company behind the PlayStation brand has detailed what subscribers at the higher tiers of PS Plus can look forward to playing.

In total, Sony has currently only revealed that eight games will be joining the Game Catalog that is accessible to PS Plus Extra and Premium members next week on June 20. Although this is a much smaller slate of games that normal, it can be argued that the quality of these titles is a bit higher than what we're used to. Specifically, this is because games like Far Cry 6, Rogue Legacy 2, Inscryption, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge all happen to be hitting the service this coming week.

Here is the full lineup of games that have been confirmed for PS Plus Extra and Premium so far:

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

As mentioned, Sony added the caveat with its announcement on the PS Blog today that this slate of games only comprises "some" of the lineup for June 2023. With this in mind, it seems like there could be some additional surprises in store for PS Plus subscribers in the coming weeks. If any such surprise announcements do happen to be made in association with PS Plus, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about this group of new additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog for June? Is there anything included here that you're specifically going to look to check out? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.