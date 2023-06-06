PlayStation Plus June 2023 Games Now Available

June's free PlayStation Plus games are now available to all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. Unlike some months, all three games are available on both consoles. Meanwhile, unlike some PlayStation Plus games, these are all available to every subscriber, no matter the tier. In other words, it doesn't matter if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, or a PS Plus Extra subscrber, or if you're subscribed to the top tier PS Plus Premium, you can download the trio of games.

Like every month, each of these games is available to download the entire month until the first Tuesday of July, which happens to be July 4 this year. That said, while each game is yours to keep and play as much as you want once claimed, you will lose access to said game and every other game downloaded through the subscription service if your subscription lapses and until you resub.

NBA 2K23: "Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair today's All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build a dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call?"

Jurassic World Evolution 2: "Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier's ground-breaking 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution, offering an all new narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an expanded roster of awe-inspiring dinosaurs."

Trek to Yomi: "As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward."

PlayStation Plus is available in three different forms -- PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium -- via PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on both of these consoles, and everything else under the PlayStation umbrella, including PlayStation Plus, click here.