PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting New Day-One Release in March 2023

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting a new day-one release in March 2023. As PS Plus has continued to expand over the past year, Sony has made a concentrated effort to bring more titles to the service the moment that they launch as a means of competing directly with Xbox Game Pass. And while PS Plus might not get as many frequent day-one additions as Game Pass, March 2023 is looking to change this.

Releasing next month on March 21st, PS Plus members will be able to download and play Tchia across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms the same day that it launches. Developed by Awaceb, Tchia is an adventure game that follows a young girl as she adventures across an island to save her father. Tchia has previously been highlighted in a number of PlayStation broadcasts in the past, so to see that Sony is taking this partnership one step further by bringing the title to PS Plus at release is somewhat expected.

Heart-warming adventure Tchia launches on PS4 and PS5 March 21 as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. New trailer, story details from today’s State of Play: https://t.co/40BlzkfaRl pic.twitter.com/xetQBB3Ffa — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2023

The only caveat with Tchia coming to PS Plus is that it will solely be available on the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. This isn't necessarily a shock given that this is how Sony has operated in the past, but it's still worth noting that those subscribed to PS Plus Essential won't be able to access Tchia. Instead, Sony will be doling out Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein to PS Plus Essential subscribers starting next week on March 7th.

If you would like to learn more about Tchia prior to its arrival on PS5 and PS4 next month, you can find a brief description of the game attached below.

"Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A poetic coming-of-age story inspired by New Caledonia."