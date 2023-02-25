PlayStation Showcase Rumor Gives Fans High Expectations

The next PlayStation Showcase may be an event to remember. The various platform holders and publishers regularly host events that detail what they have on the horizon in the coming months and years. This used to largely be reserved for big in-person events like E3, but things began to change when these companies realized they could do things digitally. This then allowed these events to happen more frequently and largely, PlayStation has been hosting State of Plays that focus on specific games or short windows of time as opposed to announcing tons of games years in advance. However, PlayStation recently started doing PlayStation Showcases which are more akin to those E3 showcases. They're infrequent, but they have all the bombshell announcements.

The last PlayStation Showcase revealed games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine and so much more, so fans have been hoping to get another similar event ever since. According to journalist Jeff Grubb (via Reddit), PlayStation had planned a Showcase for last year, but it was pushed back as developers weren't ready to show off what's in the works. Now, following the latest State of Play, it sounds like PlayStation is setting its sights on a Showcase before E3 time in June. The event is expected to set up the "second phase" of the PlayStation 5 line-up, which would probably include games like Marvel's Wolverine if we're lucky. Grubb also told a fan on Twitter that they can set high expectations for the event, which is saying a lot given the expectations fans have had for other events.

Of course, although Grubb is generally reliable, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Things can change at anytime, especially since the rumor suggests that the event was already planned for last year, but it got pushed back. However, we can likely expect PlayStation to have some kind of event around E3 time as the various gaming companies like to jam a bunch of announcements in at the summer.

