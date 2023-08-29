PlayStation Plus Adds One of its Best Day-One Releases Ever

Sony has today added one of its best day-one releases ever to its PlayStation Plus subscription service. Since adding the Extra and Premium tiers of PS Plus in 2022, Sony has occasionally brought some titles to the platform on the same day as their general releases. Some games that have landed on PS Plus the moment they've launched everywhere have included Stray, Tchia, and Humanity, to name a few. Now, this trend is continuing once again, although the latest game to hit PS Plus might be one of the best that members have received throughout all of 2023.

As of today, Sea of Stars has been released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and has also immediately joined the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus. In case you're unaware, the Game Catalog is only available to those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, which means that those with a baseline Essential membership can't download Sea of Stars at no cost for themselves. First announced back in 2020, Sea of Stars is an RPG that looks to emulate the old-school stylings of classic titles, with Chrono Trigger specifically being cited as a major influence.

The reason why Sea of Stars coming to PlayStation Plus is such a big deal is because the RPG has been reviewing incredibly well. Over on Metacritic, the PS5 version of Sea of Stars currently boasts a very impressive 89/100 aggregate score. On OpenCritic, the game is coming in even higher at a 90/100 aggregate score after well over 70 reviews. With this in mind, Sea of Stars is the highest-rated day-one release that the PS Plus Game Catalog has ever seen and definitely shouldn't be missed by RPG enthusiasts.

To learn more about Sea of Stars, you can find more details on the latest title from Sabotage Studio as follows:

"Sea of Stars tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fighting off the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."