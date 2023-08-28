PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals One of September's Free Games Is a Controversial One

A new PlayStation Plus leak has revealed one of the free games PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting for the month of September, and it's a controversial one. PlayStation has yet to reveal PS Plus Essential's lineup of free games for the month of September. This should change this week, but ahead of this well known PlayStation Plus leaker Deal Labs has revealed one of the three free games all PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting, regardless of the tier they are subscribed to.

More specifically, for the month of September, PS Plus subscribers will supposedly be treated to one of 2022's most controversial games: Saints Row. The moment the reboot was revealed in August of 2021, it was met with backlash. Fans of the series are desperate for a return to the origins of the series, which is to say, something similar to the first two games in the series. While these two installments were over-the-top and zany like subsequent games, they were a bit more grounded and more focused on the parody of gang culture and GTA games than later installments were.

To this end, the reboot was more inline with later installments in the series, but on top of this it was immediately picked out for being cringe. And then the game out a year later in 2022 and not only was it cringe, but half-baked and put even more simply, not very good. So, whether PlayStation Plus subscribers will be happy to see it included in September's lineup, remains to be seen. It's a Saints Row game and not very old, so in this regard it's a notable inclusion, but this is undermined by its lack of quality.

"As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you'll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it's just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime," reads an official blurb about the game. Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top."

"Ultimately, Saints Row may not be the grand return to the franchise that fans were hoping for, but that doesn't mean it's not worth giving a look," reads our review of the game. "Despite a poorly-paced story with average characters, it still has a ton of content and a sandbox that is ripe for hours of co-op fun. Even if you're playing solo, building a criminal empire is empowering and elevates Saints Row beyond being yet another open-world crime game. If it didn't take some steps back or feel buggy and dated, this game would get a more glowing recommendation, but unfortunately, it doesn't hit all of its marks."

Like any leak, take this one with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn't change the fact nothing here is official, and so far, it has not drawn any type of comment from PlayStation.