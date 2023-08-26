PlayStation Plus Has 13 Assassin's Creed Games for Free

If you're an Assassin's Creed fan, or are interested in checking out the Ubisoft series, you may want to become a PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber. Why? Well, these two tiers of PS Plus both offer 13 different Assassin's Creed games for free. Unfortunately, if you're looking to check out the latest installment in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you're out of luck as it's not one of these 13 games. However, every other mainline game -- minus one -- in the series is included. Meanwhile, a few spin-offs are also included. What's the minus one game? Unfortunately, it's the original Assassin's Creed, which is one of the better games.

Of course, the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is scheduled to release worldwide on October 25, is not going to be included once it's out, but this will presumably change over time as it seems every mainline Assassin's Creed game will end up on PlayStation Plus. However, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has now been out for almost three years now and it's not on here yet so the wait could be a while.

How long any of these games are available via PlayStation Plus, we don't know. PlayStation nor Ubisoft has provided this information. It's worth noting these are not free downloads you add to your library. Once they are gone from the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries, you won't be able to access them anymore unless you buy them.

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia



Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (includes 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations)



Assassin's Creed: Unity

