PlayStation Plus Free Game Lineup for July Leaks

The free PlayStation Plus games for July 2023 have leaked ahead of their reveal just like as we've seen from previous months. According to this new leak, the free games for July 2023 will be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever. These games, should the leak turn out to be true, will be available starting on July 4th which means that PlayStation Plus subscribers still have some time to claim the free games for June 2023 before those offers expire.

We say "should this leak turn out to be true," but it's almost guaranteed that these will be the free PlayStation Plus games for July at this point. That's because the leaked PlayStation Plus list comes from billbil-kun, the same leaker who basically has a perfect track record leaking PlayStation Plus games at this point. According to the PlayStation Plus leaker, all three of these monthly games will be available as both PS4 and PS5 versions as opposed to some past months which sometimes contained one PS5 game and two cross-gen games.

Of the free games being given away to PlayStation Plus subscribers in July 2023, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Alan Wake Remastered probably don't need introductions. A free Call of Duty game is a free Call of Duty game, and Alan Wake Remastered is the redone version of one of the games Remedy Entertainment is best known for which just so happens to be getting a sequel later this year. That leaves Endling – Extinction is Forever as the wild card for the month, the game that people are probably looking to know more about. You can find some of those details below alongside a trailer for the game:

Endling – Extinction is Forever

"Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive force of the human race as it corrupts, pollutes and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day. Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears and most importantly, help them to survive. Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully – it could be the last for you and your cubs."

The free PS Plus games for July 2023 should be confirmed soon enough now that this leak is out there, and they'll be claimable shortly afterwards. As always, they'll be available for all subscribers regardless of if you have the PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Premium subscriptions. The free games available for every PS Plus subscriber this month are NBA 2K23, Trek to Yomi, and Jurassic World Evolution 2, so be sure to get those while they're still available.