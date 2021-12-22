PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2022 Reportedly Revealed

The list of new PlayStation Plus free games that are set to arrive in January 2022 have seemingly been revealed. While PS Plus subscribers still have a little under two weeks left to redeem the free titles that have come to the service for December 2021, a number of members have already started to wonder what the first lineup of the new year might have in store. Luckily, it seems as though we now have our answer.

In a new report from Dealabs, it was claimed that three new free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus to kick-off 2022. Specifically, these titles include Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers, and Dirt 5. According to this report, Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 are said to be releasing in both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 iterations. Conversely, Persona 5 Strikers will only be coming about via PlayStation 4.

Assuming that this list of games for January 2022 is accurate, it might very well be one of the stronger PlayStation Plus lineups in quite some time. The reason for this is largely because the games that are potentially going to be offered up are all quite popular and they also weren’t released too long ago. Not to mention, we usually don’t see two games release that both have native PS5 versions, which means this lineup is a bit sweeter than normal.

Per usual, it’s important to take this report with a grain of salt for the time being until Sony officially announces the next PlayStation Plus free games rotation for itself. That being said, it’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time that Dealabs has had the inside scoop when it comes to PS Plus. As such, there is a very high likelihood that this new list of titles for next month is very much accurate.

What do you think about this potential PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of January 2022? Are you happy with this slate, or would you prefer to see some different games instead? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.