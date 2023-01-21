PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of the Best PS2 Games

There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.

On February 21, the classic Grand Theft Auto game will leave behind the subscription service, joined by the following games: The Turing Test, Rad Rodgers, Sine Mora EX, Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders, Sine Mora EX, Pure Farming 2018, SkyDrift Infinity, Sparkle Unleashed, and The Book of Unwritten Tales 2.

As you may know, the version of the game currently available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium is not the original PS2 version, but the controversial The Definitive Edition, an enhanced version of the game that debuted in 2021. We put enhanced in quotes because it's questionable whether it's enhanced or not because it suggests an improvement from the original version, and while it's been updated, it's debatble whether this future is an improvement.

"Experience the genre-defining classic, updated for a new generation with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distance, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more," reads an official blurb about the game. "Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man's rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti's tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities."