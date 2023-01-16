PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.

As of late last night, PS Plus Premium subscribers on PS5 have access to the first two hours of The Last of Us Part 1, the 2022 remake of 2013's The Last of Us. The deal hasn't really been promoted by Sony, so it's unconfirmed if it's related to last night's premiere of The Last of Us on HBO, but the two are almost definitely related.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is a limited-time offer or a permanent part of the PS Plus Premium offering. Whatever the case, it may reveal PlayStation's new strategy going forward when it comes to adaptation synergy.

For those that don't know: The Last of Us was first released in 2013 by PlayStation and Naughty Dog, the developer that was, at that point, best known for the Uncharted series. Upon release, it garnered a 95 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of all time. 10 calendar years later it's still widely held as one of the best games ever made. This trial is for the 2022 remake, which brought the game closer to the technical quality of its successor, The Last of Us Part II.

"The best thing I can say about The Last of Us Part 1 is that it meets Naughty Dog's previous claim: this is absolutely the definitive edition of the game," reads a snippet from our official review of the remake. "Not only do the improved graphics, lighting, and animations make for a better throughline experience, but they also add more emotional resonance to Joel and Ellie's story than ever before. In the brief history of the PS5, The Last of Us Part 1 is one of the most visually impressive games that I've played so far and it makes me that much more excited to see what Naughty Dog does with its next wholly new project for the platform."