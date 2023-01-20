Classic Star Wars Game Now Free With PlayStation Plus

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now download and play a classic Star Wars game for free, courtesy of the subscription service. The catch is you need to be subscribed to the most expensive version of the subscription service, called PlayStation Plus Premium, the only tier that gives subscribers access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. More specifically, if you're a Star Wars fan and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, you can now enjoy Star Wars: Demolition. How long the game will be available via PS Plus, we don't know, but it's already available at the moment of writing this.

Originally developed by Luxoflux, the classic Star Wars game was released all the way back in 2000 via the PS1. A vehicular combat game, Star Wars: Demolition released to a 63 Metacritic score back in the day. This isn't just a straight-up version of the 2000 game though. Rather, it's been enhanced with new features and technical improvements. Unfortunately, though, there is no trophy support.

If you're not a PS Plus Premium subscriber, you can't play the game for "free," but you can play the game following a $4.99 purchase. On PS4 and PS5 the game is available for individual purchase in case you aren't a PS Plus Premiums subscriber and don't want to be one just to enjoy some Star Wars nostalgia.

PlayStation Plus Premium is available on both PS4 and PS5 at various price points depending on how many months of subscription you want to buy. If you want only one month of the subscription service, you only need to fork over $17.99. At a cheaper rate, you can purchase three months for $49.99. And then there is the cheapest rate -- a 12-month subscription -- which runs at $119.99. It's not cheap, but if you want to enjoy PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games on your PS4 and PS5, it's the cheapest method to do so.

As always, we will keep you updated as needed. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you remember playing this game all the way back in 2000?