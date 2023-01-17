PlayStation Reveals 2022's Most Downloaded Games

PlayStation offers users insights into the most popular games of any given month with routine recaps of the most downloaded games in the prior month, and this week, the company did players one better. Following the previous reveal of the top gams from December, PlayStation has now revealed the most downloaded games throughout all of 2022, and while many of them are expected sightings, there are some surprises and interesting things to take note of.

The charts revealed by PlayStation this week divided games up into either PS5 or PS4 titles. For both of them, however, it should be no surprise that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the most popular game on both consoles in the United States. The came put up incredible numbers to dethrone Elden Ring overall after that game had already been out for months.

What is surprising to see, however, is how the charts start to differ once you get away from the No. 1 spot occupied by Modern Warfare 2. The game downloaded second most on the PS5 was God of War Ragnarok, but the same wasn't true for the PS4. That No. 2 spot went to Grand Theft Auto V followed by Minecraft. Elden Ring took the No. 4 spot in both charts, but it shows that PS4 owners preferred sometimes to play older games on that console even though they could've played newer ones on the PS4, too. God of War Ragnarok, for example, was all the way down at No. 9 in the PS4 chart.

You can see both consoles' lists of most downloaded games below:

PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarök NBA 2K23 Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Dying Light 2 MLB The Show 22 Cyberpunk 2077 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K22 WWE 2K22 Gotham Knights Sifu Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Stray

PS4