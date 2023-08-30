PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2023 Revealed

Sony has today officially announced the lineup of PS5 and PS4 games that will be joining PlayStation Plus for the month of September 2023. Earlier this week, a reputable insider shared one of the titles that would be joining PS Plus soon, and it happened to be a controversial one. Now, it's known that this previous leak was accurate, which means that this forthcoming slate of games on PS Plus could end up being quite divisive.

As always, three new games in total will be joining PS Plus next week on September 5 and will be available until October 2. This time around, the forthcoming slate for September includes Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero. The controversial game in question here happens to be Saints Row, which is being pitched as the biggest game of the month for PS Plus members. Although the Saints Row franchise has largely been loved by fans, this 2022 reboot of the series was not very well received and featured a variety of issues at launch. Whether or not Saints Row could have a second wind thanks to its arrival on the PlayStation subscription service isn't yet known, but if nothing else, Black Desert and Generation Zero help round out this month nicely.

You can learn more about all of these new arrivals on PlayStation Plus for September below.

Saints Row

"As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you'll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it's just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.

Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top."

Black Desert – Traveler Edition

"Black Desert Online is an open-world MMORPG that has introduced thrilling action and a variety of content that has been with 20 million adventurers worldwide. For players to always enjoy a journey full of new and amazing experiences, content has been continuously added and expanded over the years.

Black Desert has everything from breathtaking combat and siege wars, to exploration and a variety of life-skill content such as trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering! Embark on the adventure you've truly been longing for, today!"

Generation Zero

"Generation Zero is set in the familiar but hostile open world of Östertörn, Sweden. Your once peaceful home has now been overrun by mysterious, deadly machine enemies. You must choose your battles wisely as you engage in adrenaline-pumping guerilla combat against the mechanical forces. Grow stronger as you gain experience fighting back against the machines. Scavenge parts from your fallen enemies and use them to craft equipment, weapons and ammunition. Build and fortify your own bases across the island and start taking back your home!"