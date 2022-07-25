Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.

In a new listing on PS Deals, a number of details related to Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which is the name of this new remake of the game, were seemingly unveiled. Notably, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is said to be landing on both PS5 and PS4 and will release on November 11, 2022. The game's description also says that it's technically a remake of the 2010 version of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which released for PSP. So essentially, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be a remake of a remake, which is interesting, to say the least.

"Tactics Ogre, crown jewel of the tactical role-playing genre, is reborn!" says the official description of the game provided on the webpage. "Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots."

As for other major pieces of information that were divulged in this leak, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is said to feature fully voiced cutscenes with both English and Japanese voice acting. The music is also said to have been re-recorded while the artwork, which is one of the most iconic aspects of Tactics Ogre, has been "painstakingly recreated in high definition." In short, it really sounds like Square Enix is pulling out all the stops for this remake, so hopefully, it will live up to expectations.

For the time being, Square Enix hasn't even confirmed that Tactics Ogre: Reborn exists, but given the number of leaks that we've now seen for the project, we should absolutely be hearing more about it in an official capacity soon. Whenever the game's announcement becomes official, we'll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.com.