Popular PS3 Game Finally Getting Sequel on PS5 and PS4

A popular PlayStation 3 game that launched all the way back in 2008 is finally getting its sequel on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. Throughout the PS3 era, a number a big indie games hit the platform that went on to be big hits. Some of those titles included Hotline Miami, Journey, Flower, and Spelunky, just to name a few. And while some of these games in mention have already received sequels of their own, one project is now going to see its own follow-up entry come to PlayStation at last.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Q-Games PixelJunk Eden 2 was unveiled to be in the works for PS5 and PS4. The original PixelJunk Eden was just one of many games under the "PixelJunk" banner that arrived on PS3 back in the day. Since that time, the series has continued onward, but mostly with wholly new installments rather than sequels. Now, Q-Games has opted to return to Eden after over a decade.

What's perhaps most unusual about PixelJunk Eden 2 coming to PS5 and PS4 is that the game itself has already been released in the past, but not for PlayStation platforms. Back in 2020, Eden 2 launched exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The move was seen as a bit of an odd one at the time, especially given that the PixelJunk series was one most synonymous with PlayStation. For whatever reason, though, Q-Games spurned the PlayStation platform at the time. Now, nearly three years after first releasing, the studio has decided to reunite with Sony and bring the Eden sequel to its own consoles.

How do you feel about PixelJunk Eden 2 coming to PS5 and PS4? And are you someone that played the original game on PS3? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And to learn more about PixelJunk Eden 2, you can find the game's official description below.

"From the mind of Baiyon, creative director and hypnotic soundscape composer, for both the award winning Pixeljunk Eden and Eden Obscura, comes Eden 2, an exploration of life, color and collaboration as Grimps reinvigorate and revitalize the world in a swath of luminescence, painting upon a lush canvas as they play. Return to the spectacular, ever changing gardens of psychedelic sights and sounds as you cultivate new plants and biomes, collect pollen and help seeds sprout new exotic leaves and bloom flowers, all against a dynamic and vibrant backdrop of mellow, multi-hued visuals."