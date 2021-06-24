PlayStation Leak Reveals Mysterious PS4 Game

✖

A mysterious PS4 game recently was discovered on the back end of the PlayStation Network. The game, which is currently only known as "Cow", seems to be a placeholder for something else that is slated to come about in the near future. And while it might be bizarre to see something so odd like this pop-up, thanks to some accompanying data that has also leaked, it seems as though the identity of this project has potentially been unearthed.

Discovered by Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, which is able to track all happenings that occur behind the scenes on PlayStation's platform, this strange Cow game was discovered. The title is one that is from publisher Activision and is said to be close to 15GB in size. There's also apparently one lone update that has also been uploaded as well, which totals nearly 13GB.

🚨 Cow Game (PS4) 🔸 Activision Game - Alpha Version 🟦 Base Game : 14.706 GB

🟧 Update 1.01 : 12.8 GB 🟥 #PS4 pic.twitter.com/adquO69Xqn — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 22, 2021

So just what could this mysterious project be? Well, based on some more digging by PlayStation Game Size, it seems to be in relation to Diablo II: Resurrected. Specifically, this is said to be a beta iteration of the game, which is slated to launch later this year. And while it's a bit strange to see that it was uploaded in tandem with Activision (since the game is published by Blizzard), the fact that Activision and Blizzard are technically a joint company seems to clear up that confusion.

Based on what we currently know, Diablo II: Resurrected is slated to have an open beta phase later this summer in August. As such, it would make sense for Blizzard and developer Vicarious Visions to begin uploading parts of the beta a couple of months ahead of time. While it's strange to see that the game was labeled as "Cow", clearly, this is just meant to be a placeholder page for now.

We'll obviously keep you in the loop if there are any more happenings with this leak, but for now, you should plan on seeing "Cow" transition into becoming the Diablo II beta in the near future. And as for Diablo II: Resurrected itself, the new iteration of the classic RPG is set to release later this year on September 23rd.