PS4 Gets Surprising New System Update

A surprising new system update from Sony has arrived on PlayStation 4 consoles. At this point in time, Sony as a company has largely started to move on from the PS4 and focus more heavily on the PS5. And while this isn't much of a shock given that the PS5 is nearly two years old, Sony hasn't completely abandoned those on PS4 just yet and is still keeping the console up to date with new firmware patches.

As of this week, Sony pushed out system update 10.01 to PS4 consoles around the globe. The patch isn't substantial by any means, and in fact, the specifics of what it has altered aren't clear just yet. Sony's official patch notes for update 10.01 merely state, "This system software update improves system performance." While it's not surprising to see patch notes like this, it does beg the question of why Sony felt the need to release this update in the first place.

Based on recent history, it would seem that the answer to this question lies with patch 10.00, which released on PS4 earlier in September. Following the arrival of this firmware update, some PS4 users began experiencing bizarre problems. Specifically, it was being widely reported that DLC for various PS4 games was no longer appearing on the console even though it was known to have been installed prior to the release of patch 10.00. And while this DLC was never actually removed, it seems like Sony may have taken note of this glitch and has now looked to fix it with patch 10.01. Only time will tell if this proves to be accurate, but those within the PlayStation community will likely figure out the specifics of this patch soon enough.

Have you noticed any new improvements to your PS4 following the release of update 10.01? And do you even still use your PS4, or have you completely moved on to the PS5?

