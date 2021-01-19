PlayStation Is Having a Big Sale on Games Under $20

✖

PlayStation is currently having a sale that’s perfect for anyone who’s looking to top off their gaming libraries with some games they missed on release. Advertised as the always attractive “Games Under $20” sale, the discounts going on within the PlayStation Store right now mark a number of games down to under the $20 mark. Some of them get smaller discounts to bring them just below the line while others are marked down as much as 85% off their original $60 price tags.

You can find the sale here which will take you straight to the page for the ongoing promotion in the PlayStation Store. The sale has a mix of things discounted including former PlayStation exclusives like Death Stranding, special editions of different releases, season passes, and DLC for players to add onto their base games. In total, there are over 400 different products listed in the sale with many of them being games that released within the past year or so.

The promotional page doesn’t appear to allow for any kind of sorting for the many products that have been discounted, so you’ll have to just look through it to see if anything catches your eye unless you have a specific product in mind and see the discounts on its page. A preview of some of the notable deals within the store can be found below along with the games’ discounted prices.

PlayStation Store Games Under $20 Sale

Death Stranding – $19.99

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $14.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $17.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $8.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – $9.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $14.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $12.99

Bloodborne – $12.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $9.89

The Last Guardian – $13.99

As you might’ve guessed from looking through the sampling of the games and DLC listed above, the Games Under $20 sale deals only with PlayStation 4 games, not those released exclusively for the PlayStation 5. That won’t stop you from getting a better experience out of them though since all of the ones listed in the sale are compatible on the new console and several of them have been updated to take advantage of the console’s power.

An end date for the Games Under $20 sale was not listed on the promotion’s page, so be sure to get what you want from the sale before it ends.