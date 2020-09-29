New PS5 DualSense Images Show Off Impressive Details

✖

Some new images highlighting the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller surfaced online this week to give people an up-close look at the details of the next-gen device. We’ve seen some unique perspectives on the controller before to focus on different details with the latest from the Argentinian company Evzen showing off another view of the controller. With the PlayStation 5 scheduled to release next month, it won’t be long until people are able to appreciate the details of the controller shown in these images themselves.

The latest images from Ezven were shared on the company’s Instagram account. It looks as though Ezven – and likely others – are already working on controller customizations and accessories for the new DualSense device. A total of seven images were shared by the controller-focused company to show the DualSense from different angles. Parts of the controller highlighted through the pictures included the face buttons, the textured thumbsticks, the USB port, and the unique texture pattern found on different parts of the controller’s shell.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that some of these features have been noticed before. Back in June when we first started seeing more of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, some of the first images shared highlighted the rough texture found on the device. While it may look from an arm’s length to be just a random jumble of ridges and grooves to provide texture for people using the controller, the design on the controller is actually more detailed than that. Composing the texture of the controller are small symbols mimicking the PlayStation controllers’ face buttons – square, circle, triangle, and “x” – which was a detail that impressed people before and still does now.

Ezven’s last image also showed us something that we hadn’t seen before by revealing the guts of the controller. A teardown of the DualSense showed its innerworkings and how everything fit together to make the magic happen, though that won’t be nearly as interesting to people as the controller’s features and details highlighted in the previous images.

The PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller will release on November 12th.

[Via VGC]