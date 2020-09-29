PS5 Leak Reveals Inside of DualSense Controller

✖

The PlayStation 5 is set to release in just over a month's time, and fans are starting to get a closer look at the console. A new Instagram post from @impact_controller has given fans one of the most unique looks yet, with multiple images of the DualSense's controller's interior. Since most gamers will likely never take a controller apart on their own, this should be an interesting glimpse for curious fans. Across 12 images, @impact_controller provides a very nice look at the parts that make up the DualSense controller's interior. The images can be found in the post embedded below.

While hype for the PS5 remains high in general, there's a lot of excitement in particular surrounding the DualSense controller. With its haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects, it will be interesting to see whether or not the controller truly does offer a unique experience versus other options on the market. These new images don't reveal anything particularly notable about what impact the controller will have on gameplay, but for those interested in a glimpse under the hood, @impact_controller's post is definitely interesting!

Over the last few weeks, a lot of new details have been revealed about the PS5, including the console's cost, the price of first-party software launching with the system, and the games that will also appear on PS4. Despite all of this new information, there are still a number of things that Sony has yet to reveal about the PS5. As the system's launch continues to get closer, it seems likely that fans will continue to get new glimpses such as this one.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12th. The standard edition of the console will retail for $499, while the digital edition will retail for $399.

