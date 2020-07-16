PS5 DualSense Controller: Best Look Yet Revealed

✖

PlayStation, via Geoff Keighley, has revealed our best look yet at the PS5 DualSense controller, Sony's first new controller since retiring the DualShock with the PS4. Taking to Twitter, the host of The Game Awards shared a new video of him holding the controller in real life. In the past, unverifiable leaks have shown the controller IRL, but this is our first official and clear look at what the controller actually looks like in hands.

In the video, Keighley teases that tomorrow, he will go hands-on with the controller and provide his impressions. In other words, tomorrow we will get a plethora of new details about the DualSense, plus feedback on how it is. At the moment, it's unclear if these impressions will be limited to just Keighley, but you'd assume others have already gotten their hands on the PS5 controller early.

Unfortunately, Keighley doesn't reveal the back of the controller, which we still haven't seen yet. Of course, this may suggest there's a surprise or two waiting back there. That said, it's safe to assume tomorrow's impressions will include word on the back of the controller, plus any other feature Sony hasn't revealed yet.

Keighley doesn't say how the controller will be shown, but there's a chance we will get new PS5 gameplay alongside the controller demonstration. However, for now, this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself:

This is the #PlayStation5 DualSense Controller. Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9 am PT, it's time to go hands on. Can't wait to tell you about my experience. https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hvxTouNrc1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 16, 2020

As you can see, the PS5 controller is similar in size to the PS4 controller, but it's a bigger and beefier. In fact, more so than ever, it looks like the PS4 DualShock 4 with a little bit of the Xbox One controller injected into the DNA. Will this new design be more comfortable and practical? Who knows, but we should get a better idea tomorrow.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the PS5 click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.