PlayStation Details DualSense Features for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and More PS5 Games

PlayStation has been big on showing off the features the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller sports within different games and did so again on Thursday to preview the controller’s effects on upcoming titles. Those games include PlayStation 5 releases like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more titles that’ll all support the controller in one way or another. Developers from each of the games provided insights into the implementations of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to show what they have in mind for their games.

Given how close Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is to release, it makes sense that PlayStation would first welcome Insomniac Games to talk more about the plans for supporting the DualSense’s features. Like other PlayStation 5 games, the new Ratchet & Clank title will support the controller’s haptics for enhanced feedback, but players won’t feel those moments through only the expected events like firing weapons and smacking things with melee attacks.

From satisfying tactile feedback to bursts of energy, devs reveal how upcoming games utilize the DualSense controller: https://t.co/MSnZvRpJDP pic.twitter.com/CqG9mIv6K0 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 13, 2021

“For example, the simple act of picking up bolts from a defeated enemy is that much more satisfying when you feel a tiny impulse from each on in your hands, complemented by a subtle controller sound,” Insomniac Games said about its plans for the controller. “Simply using the weapon wheel or scanning the map become more enjoyable when you feel a faint click as you highlight objects.”

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a PlayStation 5 game coming in August, developer Ember Lab said the game will appropriately take advantage of the resistance allowed by the adaptive triggers to simulate the experience of firing arrows from a bow as you can see demonstrated in the video above.

“Development with the DualSense controller has allowed us to add a deeper level of immersion to the experience in Kena,” said Ember Lab. “As a Spirit Guide, Kena can transform her staff into a bow and this mechanic takes full advantage of the DualSense adaptive triggers. When Kena draws her bow, players can feel the resistance in the triggers as the wood bends and strains under pressure. In combination with the haptic feedback, the player has the sensation of drawing a bow.”

Other games referenced in the breakdown included Subnautica: Below Zero, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Scarlet Nexus. Returnal was also featured, a game which is already out and had phenomenal support for the DualSense.