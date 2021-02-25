Kena: Bridge of Spirits Release Date Announced

During today's State of Play live stream from PlayStation, the release date for Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirits was finally announced. After a delay that pushed the game out of 2020, Ember Lab revealed via a new trailer that the highly-anticipated action-adventure title is set to launch later this summer.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is officially going to arrive on August 24, 2021. This date is a bit later than we may have expected, as Ember Lab has previously said that the title was set to release in the first quarter of 2021. And while Kena: Bridge of Spirits has primarily been pitched as a game for PlayStation 5, it will be coming to other platforms, too. The game is set to arrive as a whole across PS5, PS4, and PC.

As for the trailer itself that was shown during State of Play, it represents the best look we've had of Kena: Bridge of Spirits so far. The video featured not only a ton of new cutscenes that gave us a better glimpse into the game's world, but it also showed off more gameplay than we have ever seen before. As a whole, Kena looks to be a bit of a callback to the action-adventure games of the PS2 era. It contains not only a bright, wondrous world to get lost in, but it seems to combine elements of platforming and melee combat. It remains to be seen if the whole experience will live up to expectations, although what we have seen looks pretty stellar so far.

So what do you think of this release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits? Are you planning to pick the game up once it releases? And are you a bit disappointed that it's coming out later than expected? Be sure to give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.