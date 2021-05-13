New PS5 DualSense Controllers Announced

✖

PlayStation has officially revealed two new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller colors: Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. The announcement confirms the recent leak as the new PS5 controller colors exactly match what had been reported -- a red-and-black design and the other a black-and-grey design. Previously, the only available color for additional controllers had been the standard white-and-black design that's also bundled with the console. The new colors are set to release globally next month, but the exact dates might vary retailer by retailer. PlayStation's online store -- which is currently taking pre-orders -- specifically notes a release date of June 11th for both with each individual Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controller costing $74.99 and $69.99, respectively.

"Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky," the announcement on PlayStation's blog reads in part, "and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos."

Your first look at Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, two upcoming colors for the DualSense wireless controller: https://t.co/UDw2Uo48EQ pic.twitter.com/WOHtIO4FNl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 13, 2021

"Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process," said Leo Cardoso from PlayStation's design team as part of the announcement. "We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs."

As noted above, the new Cosmic Red and Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controllers are set to release on June 11th for $74.99 and $69.99, respectively. As for PlayStation's consoles themselves, the PlayStation 5 is currently available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

