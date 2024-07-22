PS5 Pro Seemingly Confirmed in Strange Way

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro console very much seems to be real if a new leak is any indication. For over a year, rumors and speculation tied to the PS5 Pro have been all over the internet. While Sony itself has yet to confirm that the console exists, it continues to look like it will launch at some point in the later portion of 2024. Now, a new leak has come about with the video game No Man’s Sky which seems to back up these beliefs.

Within the past week, No Man’s Sky released a massive update that developer Hello Games dubbed the “Worlds” patch. On its own, this update has nothing to do specifically with the PS5 and is instead simply tied to overhauling many visual components of the title. Not long after the patch went live, though, data miners began pouring through the new code of NMS which resulted in user @bomber_that on X discovering the mention of “Trinity” in relation to graphical options.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re wondering why this is relevant, it’s because Trinity is the reported codename that Sony is currently said to be using for the PS5 Pro internally. This codename has been circling for quite some time and fits alongside other Matrix-related titles that Sony has used in the past such as “Neo” and “Morpheus”. The implication here is that Hello Games has already been briefed on the existence of the PS5 Pro and is now working on fine-tuning No Man’s Sky for this new hardware. As such, this is why there are mentions of Trinity buried in the game’s code at this point in time.

Assuming that the PS5 Pro is still on track to launch in 2024, it would reason that Sony should unveil the platform pretty soon. Recently, Sony announced that it would be attending the Tokyo Games Show in September, which suggests that it could be looking to show off the hardware at this venue for the first time. Only time will tell if this ends up happening, but we’ll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook if we learn more.

When do you think we’ll end up finally seeing the PS5 Pro fully revealed? And do you have any interest in picking up the console for yourself once it does arrive? Let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.