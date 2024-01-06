AAA PS4 and PS5 Game on Sale for Just $1.49 to Start 2024

The PlayStation Store has made an AAA PS4 game -- also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility -- just $1.49 to kick off 2024. The game in question hails from 2019, a year that saw releases like Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Apex Legends, Kingdom Hearts III, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Disco Elysium, Control, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Slay the Spire, Asgard's Wrath, Astrail Chain, Devil May Cry 5, Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Outer Worlds, Gears of War 5, and The Outer Wilds all release. It was also the year BioWare delivered its first non-Mass Effect or Dragon Age game in many years, aka Anthem.

As you may remember, Anthem was quite contentious when it was released. It had its fans, but it had far more detractors who criticized a lack of endgame content, repetition, and an inadequate narrative for a BioWare game. Despite underwhelming reviews, the game managed to sell millions, however, it did not manage to maintain this player base over time. The game has been pretty dead for a while, which may explain why EA is practically giving away the Legion of Dawn Edition -- that normally costs $29.99 -- for just $1.49. This represents a savings of 95 percent. Whether the game is worth entry even at this very humble price point, that will be up to the individual, but it is an incredible deal.

"Unite to Triumph as One: Join with up to three other players in co-op adventures rewarding teamwork and each individual's skill," reads an official blurb about the game. "Customizable Arsenal: Choose a powerful Javelin exosuit from your collection each time you enter the world. Personalize Your Javelins: Exosuits can be modified to be visual testaments of your achievements. Explore An Ever-Changing World: Powered by Frostbite, Anthem's open world features unpredictable conditions, terrain, and enemies. A live service experience, Anthem will evolve over time."

If you decide to check out Anthem because of this sale, you can expect a game that takes about 15 hours to beat if you mainline the game. However, if you engage with main side content, you will clock in around 30 hours. Meanwhile, a completionist playthrough will set you back roughly 50 hours.

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 and PS5 rumors, and all of the latest PS4 and PS5 deals -- click here.