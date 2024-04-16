One of the Best Games of 2023 Just Quietly Released on PS5 and PS4
Don't miss this new game on PS5 and PS4!
One of the most acclaimed video games that launched in the entirety of 2023 was just quietly released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For most PlayStation fans, the biggest release of the month is likely that of Stellar Blade, which is a new exclusive for PS5 that is set to arrive at the end of April. And while Stellar Blade is shaping up to be great based on early impressions, it's a new indie gem that PlayStation fans will want to take note of starting today.
As of now, Dave the Diver has finally released across PS5 and PS4. Developed by Mintrocket, Dave the Diver initially launched on PC midway into 2023 and quickly became a smash hit. Not only does it boast a rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam from users, but it also achieved a staggering 90/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. This led to Dave the Diver being the 13th highest-rated game that released in the entirety of 2023, only trailing behind titles like Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Perhaps the best part of Dave the Diver landing on PS5 and PS4 is that it's also available for "free" to some PlayStation fans. Specifically, Dive the Diver has launched directly onto the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which is available to subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. As a result, if you're a member at either of these levels, you can download Dave the Diver and give it a whirl for yourself to see how you might enjoy it.
To learn more about Dave the Diver, you can find the game's reveal trailer and official synopsis below.
"Dave the Diver is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.
- An adventure, RPG, management hybrid: Explore and unravel the mysteries in the depths of the Blue Hole by day and run a successful exotic sushi restaurant by night. It's easy to get hooked on the satisfying gameplay loop!
- Casual combat and gathering gameplay with rogue-like elements: Dive into the ever-changing Blue Hole and use a harpoon and other weapons to catch fish and various creatures. Upgrade and forge equipment with collected resources and sushi restaurant profits to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the unknown. Running out of oxygen means leaving collected items and fish behind!
- Eccentric characters with a lighthearted narrative: Quirky but lovable characters and a story full of in-jokes, spoofs, and other humorous scenes provide an approachable and enjoyable gameplay experience.
- A beautiful sea environment with attractive 2D/3D Art: A combination of pixel and 3D graphics provides a stunning art style that showcases breathtaking underwater scenery. This oceanic adventure is set in the real marine environment of a Blue Hole filled with over 200 kinds of sea creatures.
- Ample additional content to complement the main gameplay loop: Minigames, side quests, and multiple storylines provide many hours of entertainment and varied gameplay."