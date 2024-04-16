One of the Best Games of 2023 Just Quietly Released on PS5 and PS4

One of the most acclaimed video games that launched in the entirety of 2023 was just quietly released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For most PlayStation fans, the biggest release of the month is likely that of Stellar Blade, which is a new exclusive for PS5 that is set to arrive at the end of April. And while Stellar Blade is shaping up to be great based on early impressions, it's a new indie gem that PlayStation fans will want to take note of starting today.

As of now, Dave the Diver has finally released across PS5 and PS4. Developed by Mintrocket, Dave the Diver initially launched on PC midway into 2023 and quickly became a smash hit. Not only does it boast a rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam from users, but it also achieved a staggering 90/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. This led to Dave the Diver being the 13th highest-rated game that released in the entirety of 2023, only trailing behind titles like Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Perhaps the best part of Dave the Diver landing on PS5 and PS4 is that it's also available for "free" to some PlayStation fans. Specifically, Dive the Diver has launched directly onto the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, which is available to subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. As a result, if you're a member at either of these levels, you can download Dave the Diver and give it a whirl for yourself to see how you might enjoy it.

To learn more about Dave the Diver, you can find the game's reveal trailer and official synopsis below.

"Dave the Diver is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.