New PS5 Exclusive Horror Game Releasing Next Week

A new PS5 console exclusive is releasing very soon, which is notably a bit odd considering it's a horror game and typically horror games aim to target an October release due to Halloween. More specifically, the PS5 console exclusive -- which is also coming to PC -- is set to release on September 7 via developer One Trick Entertainment and publisher PID Games. The game itself is a psychological horror game called Lempo. How much it will cost when it releases, is not currently known, but we know it's not going to be available on PS4.

Why the game is a PS5 console exclusive, is unclear. Typically, when a game is exclusive to one console, the platform holder is involved in the game's marketing and paid a fee for exclusivity. That said, PlayStation does not seem to be involved with this game in any capacity. Whatever the case, there's no word of an Xbox version, but an Xbox port is presumably on the table and possible after the game's initial release.

Description & Trailer

"Lempo is a psychological horror game inspired by Finnish mythology in which you play as Paul, your casual 9 to 5 guy, lost in a forest after his day of work," reads an official pitch of the game. "Uncover stories of people who were trapped in Metsanpeitto before. Make use of what little items you come by to find out what's happening in this eerie place and go back to your peaceful life before this malevolent forest consumes you."

Key Features:

Explore Lempo's Mystical Forest – Venture into Metsanpeitto's ominous darkness, illuminating your path with a lighter and flashlight as you search for items and unravel mysteries. Remember not to rush; the compass is your key to escaping this cursed woodland.

Rooted in Finnish Mythology – Lempo's narrative unfolds in Metsanpeitto, a realm sustained by the energy of souls. Be cautious; this isn't a place for mere mortals. Metsanpeitto defies the laws of our world, introducing you to beings beyond imagination.

A Harrowing Psychological Nightmare – Immerse yourself in Lempo's nightmarish world, where chilling visuals and eerie sounds blur the line between reality and the unknown. To break free from this eerie forest, you'll confront unspeakable events and entities.

Unraveling Lempo's Secrets – Escaping isn't about combat; it's about solving intricate puzzles scattered throughout Metsanpeitto. Dive deep into the enigmas of this realm, piecing together every puzzle you encounter.

Will You Emerge Intact? – The ultimate question looms-can you escape Metsanpeitto physically and mentally unscathed?

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking this out on PS5, or PC, this coming week?