Baldur's Gate 3 Crowned Best PS5 Game of All Time

Baldur's Gate 3 is the best game that you can play on the PlayStation 5 when stacked up against every other game playable on the console, according to reviews. As of now, the game currently boasts an incredible Metacritic score of 97 in regards to the PlayStation 5 version of it that just came out everywhere on September 6th. That's just slightly higher than the score of 96 that the PC version of the game got once all of those reviews settled, and while there's always the chance that Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 score could move up or down as more reviews come in, it was at least at one point the best game the PS5 could offer.

Reviews for the PS5 version of the game started coming out just around the September 6th release, though those who watched the PC reviews roll out probably already had an idea of how things would go. There were of course questions of how performance would be on the PS5 compared to PCs, and some might be wary of playing with a controller, but for the nine or so reviews that have been shared so far, there's not much to worry about when it comes to Baldur's Gate 3 on the PS5.

Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 Reviews

Of the nine reviews tallied for Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 version so far, three of those give it perfect scores of 100. Those reviews from outlets like Press Start Australia and Push Square echo similar levels of praise gifted to the PC version of the game when it released in August with people again calling Baldur's Gate 3 a monumental RPG while suggesting that it should or could raise the bar for games that'll come after it.

After reviewing the PC version of the game, ComicBook opted not to review the PS5 version, but our initial review praised its many intricacies as well that's kept us and the rest of the community busy with the game over the past month. Shortly after the game came out, it dethroned The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to earn the title of the best game of 2023 (so far), so it's not too surprising to see the PS5 version similarly dominate review rankings.

PlayStation, it's party time.



Baldur's Gate 3 is now out on PS5!



Get it here: https://t.co/Ui8sJKPXDp pic.twitter.com/Hs1fPv1qk9 — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) September 6, 2023

The Best PS5 Games Right Behind Baldur's Gate 3

So, if Baldur's Gate 3 is the game to beat, what other games come close? As mentioned previously, the average for Baldur's Gate 3 may drop (or go up) as more reviews come in, so its spot as the best PS5 game of the year could be a temporary honor if that's the case. If things do indeed play out that way, the next game to overtake it is Elden Ring which boasts a score of 96. The Witcher 3 and God of War Ragnarok take up the next two spots, and with those not getting any more reviews that would alter their scores, it's up to Baldur's Gate 3 to lose its own No. 1 spot.

Later in the year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 looks to be the next game that could potentially claim the spot, but other than that, it looks like Baldur's Gate 3 is a lock for the best PS5 game of the year.