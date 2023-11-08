New PS5 Console Update Released With Unknown Purpose

A new update for PlayStation 5 consoles has been pushed out by Sony today, but it's not exactly clear what the patch does. Most of the time, when Sony does release a new PS5 firmware update, it will post the patch notes on its official PlayStation website. In this instance, though, Sony hasn't provided any clarification behind the purpose or reason for this patch, which has left PS5 owners with a lot of questions.

As of this morning, November 8, update version 23.02-08.20.02.06 for PS5 consoles went up for download. In total, this update is a pretty small one as it only clocks in at a little more than 800MB in total. When it comes to the changes tied to this patch, Sony didn't provide any details on either the PS5 itself or its official website. Given the small nature of the patch, there's a good chance that very little has been altered with the PS5, which is why Sony hasn't posted patch notes of any sort.

One possible tweak that could have been with this update is tied to X (or Twitter) integration. Earlier this week, Sony announced that it would be removing X support from both PS5 and PS4 this coming week on November 13. With this removal right around the corner, there's a chance that this firmware patch could simply lay the groundwork for Sony to turn the functionality off in just a few short days. Then again, this could just be another basic update that looks to do nothing more than improve the stability of the PS5 as plenty of patches of this type have rolled out in the months and years since the latest PlayStation console first arrived at the end of 2020.

Have you noticed any new changes on the PS5 since downloading this console update? And how do you feel about Twitter integration being removed from PlayStation platforms? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.