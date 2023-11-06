PS5 and PS4 Consoles Removing X, or Twitter, Support Very Soon

Sony has announced that it will be removing X, or Twitter, support from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles one week from today. As social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook started to become more prevalent over a decade ago, Sony ended up adding the ability to post on these sites directly and quickly from its PlayStation consoles. And while this feature has been one that PlayStation users have loved, Sony is now doing away with its support for X very soon.

As of today, Sony pushed out a new message to PlayStation consoles around the globe informing users that its integration with X would be coming to an end on November 13. This means that various pictures, videos, and other content that could have been previously posted from a PlayStation platform onto X will no longer be possible. Sony didn't provide a reason behind why this change is being made, though, which is likely the biggest question that most PlayStation fans will have.

"As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles," Sony's message on PlayStaton consoles said. "This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay related activites on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so)."

Over the course of 2023, X has been making a number of different changes that have locked features that were previously fee behind paywalls. As such, a number of accounts and other features that were once integrated with X have been discontinued in recent months by different companies around the globe. It's not known if these changes are also what has prompted Sony to remove X functionality from its PlayStation platforms, but it seems to be the most likely explanation in lieu of an official statement on the decision.

