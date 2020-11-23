Sony Hints at PlayStation VR 2 on PS5

✖

Sony made a big push for VR during the previous console era, but the company has been notably quiet about the future of the technology on PlayStation 5. In a new Japanese interview, Hideaki Nishino, Sony's senior vice president, global product strategy and management, hinted at the company's future plans. In the interview, Nishino seems to cut himself off from saying anything too concrete, but he mentions the idea of having an experience that fits the next-gen console. It remains to be seen whether or not that might take the form of a new peripheral designed for the PS5, but it certainly seems intriguing!

A translation of Nishino's comments can be found in the Tweet from @Nibellion embedded below.

Nishino on PSVR compatibility on PlayStation 5 "I believe that [...] the PS5 will improve the experience" "I would like to expect the PS5 to have a VR experience that is appropriate for the PS5. I can't comment any further, but I'm looking forward to it (laughs)" pic.twitter.com/eZC2ADFCP2 — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 10, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not Sony does pursue a new VR headset for the PS5. PSVR debuted in 2016, and while it has received strong support from Sony, the technology remains fairly niche. Companies like Facebook have invested heavily in VR, but gaming companies like Nintendo and Microsoft have been hesitant to embrace the concept. The price of VR equipment is just one of the potential hurdles for new users, and it remains to be seen whether or not PlayStation fans would embrace a new model designed to specifically work with the PS5. It's a heavy financial commitment on top of the cost of the console itself!

Fans will have to wait and see what gets revealed by Sony. Nishino might be hinting at a potential hardware upgrade, but it's entirely possible that a decision has not yet been made by the company. The PS5 supports the current PSVR model, and fans can enjoy most of the games that are compatible with the hardware; a few, however, made the list of games that don't work on the console, which can be found right here. For now, fans of VR and PlayStation will have to make do with what's currently available!

