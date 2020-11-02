PlayStation Reveals PS4 Games That Aren't Compatible with PS5

When the PlayStation 5 releases later this month, fans will be able to enjoy a massive library of games that originally released on PS4. However, not every game that released on the system will be compatible with PS5. It remains to be seen whether or not Sony will add other games to the list as well, or if these are the only titles that won't make the jump to next-gen. For now, it seems that there are only about 10 games, in total. The list can be found at the bottom of this post, and will be updated should more games be added.

There have been rumors regarding other games that will not be compatible with the PS5 hardware outside of these games. Notably, Ubisoft released a blog post listing a number of games that supposedly weren't going to work on the PS5, including Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, and several others. The publisher has since removed the blog post listing those games. In a statement to Engadget, the publisher stated "there may be inaccuracies involving the Ubisoft titles that will be playable on PS5."

It should be noted that there is a chance that any of the games listed below this post could receive patches to make them compatible with PS5. If demand is high enough, it's possible that Sony could add backwards compatibility in future updates.

It will be interesting to see what role backwards compatibility will have in the PS5's future. Microsoft has talked up backwards compatibility as one of the key selling points for the Xbox Series X hardware, but Sony seems to be less interested in promoting its older offerings. Instead, the company seems far more interested in newer games coming to the next-gen platform.

Despite this difference in strategy, some PS4 games will even offer the ability to transfer progress over to PS5, including God of War III Remastered, God of War (2018), and the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Sony has stated that it will come down to the individual developers and publishers, however.

