PlayStation Reveals New Sneaker Collab With Puma

PlayStation is looking to expand its presence in the world of sportswear in an upcoming collaboration with Puma. In the past, PlayStation has been no stranger to crossing paths with various fashion companies that include Balenciaga, Hype, and perhaps most prominently, Nike. Now, a new such collab of this type is set to kick off in the coming day from Puma and will be headlined by a pair of sneakers that are decked out in PlayStation iconography.

As of this week on April 17, Puma will begin pushing live a new array of sportswear that features PlayStation branding. On the clothing front, Puma will be releasing shorts, t-shirts, and hoodies that all happen to feature PlayStation's iconic symbols (Square, Circle, Triangle, and X) prominently on the merch. All of this gear will be available to purchase in both adult and children's sizing for men and women alike.

(Photo: Puma)

As mentioned, the most prominent part of this new Puma x PlayStation mash-up comes in the way of two sneakers that will be released. The first is a pair of suede low-top sneakers that are primarily blue and white in color. The materials on these sneakers happen to also contain the same PlayStation symbols seen on the clothing scattered throughout. This pair will retail for $100 in total.

The second set of sneakers is then Puma's RS-X model, which is also mainly white with various shades of blue, and will retail for $120. Like the suede pair, it features the PlayStation symbols most prominently on the tongue of each shoe as well as appearing on the bottom sole. Both sneakers will then come in a unique box that features Puma's iconic logo jumping through the Circle symbol from PlayStation.

How do you feel about all of this new PlayStation-branded gear that Puma is set to release this week? And will you be looking to grab any of this for yourself once it goes live? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.